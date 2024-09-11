Bangor VA Clinic Well-Being & Whole Health Promotion Fair

Promoting & Advancing Health & Well-Being VA Maine Whole Health

When: Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: 35 State Hospital Drive Bangor, ME Cost: Free





Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Be actively involved with your healthcare and join fellow Veterans to connect with VA providers and staff to learn about Whole Health and other offerings that can support your well-being.

Learn about VA Maine Services and resources including:

Whole Health

CIH modalities

Functional Pain School

Veterans First by Sofia Health

Dietary & MOVE program

Recreational Therapy

PT / Ergonomics

Civic Engagement/ Voluntary Service

TeleHealth Services

Chaplain Service

Pharmacy

My HealtheVet

Post 9/11 Military to VA

Veterans & their families are welcome!

