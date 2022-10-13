A NEW phone system? What to expect and How to Navigate the Change.

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2022

Augusta , ME — The VA Maine Healthcare System has created a NEW phone system to IMPROVE how we handle YOUR calls.

What’s NEW and what you can expect:

You will hear a NEW GREETING when you call the main Togus number; this greeting meets VA National mandates and gives you all the information you need (see further info to the right).

when you call the main Togus number; this greeting meets VA National mandates and gives you all the information you need (see further info to the right). We’ve added TWO NEW Call Centers staffed by helpful agents who are there to assist YOU personally.

Call Centers staffed by helpful agents who are there to assist YOU personally. Many of your needs can be taken care of by the Call Center Agent you speak to (“one call resolution”):

Scheduling many types of appointments Answering questions such as, “when/where is my next appointment?” Updating your address and/or phone number. Some prescription renewals requests. And, if unable to help you personally, they may be able to give you directly to someone who can.

WHY did it NEED to CHANGE?

YOU are our priority, and the GOAL of our new phone system is to get you to the right place the 1st time AND to have your call answered by a “LIVE person” who can take care of you right away:

No more endlessly ringing phones

No more general voicemail boxes and unreturned messages.

No need to be transferred over and over and over to get to the right place.

MPORTANT NUMBERS and HOW things work:

Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 + Press 1

Crisis Line: dial 988 + Press 1

dial 988 + Press 1 VA Maine (Local): (207) 623-8411

(207) 623-8411 VA Maine (toll free): (877) 421-8263

(877) 421-8263 General Extensions:

Mental Health scheduling/questions:

Ext 5515 Community Care referrals/questions:

Ext 6121

option #5: Don’t hang up, can ring up to 5 minutes for answer or voicemail Primary Care scheduling/questions:

Ext. 7490 Specialty Clinics (see other side)

Ext. 3395

Phone Tree Option Overview:

Option #1 Pharmacy refills/questions

Pharmacy refills/questions Option #2 Scheduling/Clinic questions

Scheduling/Clinic questions Option #3 New/Worsening concerns

New/Worsening concerns Option #4 Eligibility/Bills/Community Care

Eligibility/Bills/Community Care Option #0 Other issues (Operator)

Navigate the NEW Greeting:

NOTE: As this is a NEW greeting, please be sure to listen to it entirely to assure you know the correct selection to get you where you need to know.

As this is a NEW greeting, please be sure to listen to it entirely to assure you know the correct selection to get you where you need to know. If you are sure where you need to be connected or have the extension you need to dial, you can enter it at any time once the greeting begins.

Dial (877)-421-8263 or (207) 623-8411 as soon as the automated greeting begins,

You can enter the Extension that meets your needs:

Mental Health – 5515 Deals with Mental Health Concerns ONLY:

May allow you to schedule/change/cancel and reschedule an appointment for Mental Health/Neuropsychology at VA Maine or our CBOCs.

Assist with some programs such as smoking cessation, Consolidated Work Program, Homeless Program Coordinator, Hud-Vash, MHICM, etc.

Community Care – 6121 Automated “phone tree” with the following choices:

Option #1: Claims line/outside billing

Option #2: Notification line

Option #3: Travel

Option #4: CPAC/Bills from VA

Option #5: Speak with someone (can ring up to 5 minutes before someone answers)

Option #6: Service Line Advocate

Primary Care – 7490 Deals with Primary Care Concerns ONLY:

May allow you to schedule a new appointment, change an appointment, or cancel and reschedule an appointment with your Primary Care Physician.

If you need to speak to someone about a new or worsening medical conditions.

Give information about Covid and Flu Vaccines (only)

Specialty and Acute Care (SPeCC) – 3395 Deals with many of the other clinics at VA Medical Center Togus and the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs):

May allow you to schedule/change/cancel and reschedule an appointment for the Specialty Clinics.

Radiology and Radiology Studies:

CT/MRI/Ultrasound Nuclear Medicine Fluro/DXA/Int. Radiology

CBOC laboratory/Blood Draws

Nutrition and Food/Dietetics

Telehealth/Telederm

Physical Therapy

Medicine Clinics:

Renal/Nephrology Neurology/EEG Pulmonary/Gastro/Endoscopy Sleep/Apnea Cardiology/Stress Testing Oncology/Chemotherapy Rheumatology/Endocrinology Infectious Disease SPRS-Spinal Injury/ Polytrauma/Pain

Surgical Clinics:

Surgery ENT Audiology/Eye Clinic Podiatry/Would Care Orthopedics Urology Vascular Dermatology

Have suggestions or questions? Email: Mary.Gilbert@va.gov