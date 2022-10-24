Monkeypox Vaccine Now Available

PRESS RELEASE

October 24, 2022

Augusta , ME — VA Maine Healthcare System recommends anyone that is high risk for monkeypox get vaccinated and anyone with monkeypox-like symptoms contact their primary care provider.

What are the monkeypox symptoms to look out for?

Rash with blisters on any part of the body.

Fever, chills, exhaustion, body aches.

Swollen lymph nodes.

VA Maine has received the JYNNEOS Monkeypox vaccine. At this time, the vaccine will be offered in the following locations – Portland, Bangor and Togus. The information in this document is to help Veterans to self-assess if a Monkeypox vaccine may be indicated.

VA Maine is currently offering Jynneos vaccine to eligible Veterans who meets at least one of the below Maine CDC Criteria:

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. Transgender, gender non-conforming, or non-binary individuals who have sex with men. Any individual who has or who anticipates having: multiple sexual partners, or

anonymous sexual partners, or

sexual partners from an app. Any individual who is or anticipates being a sexual partner of a person in categories 1, 2, or 3. Individuals exposed to someone with monkeypox in the past 14 days who were notified of the exposure by a: public health agency, or

person with monkeypox.

How to get a JYNNEOS vaccine:

If you feel you meet the criteria above, and would like to schedule a JYNNEOS vaccine, we can assist you. Please call 207-6238411 ext. 4790. You do not have to share any personal information in order to be scheduled for your vaccine.

Side effects from vaccination include injection site pain, redness, swelling, induration, itching, fatigue, headache, nausea, chills and muscle aches. These will go away on their own.

To be fully vaccinated for monkeypox, you need to receive two vaccine doses about four weeks apart. You are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after your second vaccine.

If you would like to get the vaccine, but are unable to make it to one of the VA locations, please visit the Maine CDC website to find a other local options for Jynneos.

Resources: