Operating status

VA Maine health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Togus VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Bangor VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Calais VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Caribou VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Fort Kent VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Houlton VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lewiston VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lincoln VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Portland VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Rumford VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Saco VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse:

Change your appointment: 207-623-8411 or 877-421-8263, select 9

Media inquiries: 207-623-8411, ext. 2200, VAMainePublicAffairs@va.gov

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 207-623-8411 or 877-421-8263, select 0

Pharmacy refill: 207-623-8411, ext. 5751 or 877-421-8263, ext. 5751

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care:

Public affairs: 207-623-8411, ext. 2200, VAMainePublicAffairs@va.gov