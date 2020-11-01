Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse:
- Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 877-421-8263, ext. 7490
- Evenings, weekends, and holidays
- 877-421-8263, ext. 7490 or 866-757-7503
Change your appointment: 207-623-8411 or 877-421-8263, select 9
Media inquiries: 207-623-8411, ext. 2200, VAMainePublicAffairs@va.gov
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 207-623-8411 or 877-421-8263, select 0
Pharmacy refill: 207-623-8411, ext. 5751 or 877-421-8263, ext. 5751
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care:
- Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 877-421-8263, ext. 7490
- Evenings, weekends, and holidays
- 877-421-8263, ext. 7490 or 866-757-7503
Public affairs: 207-623-8411, ext. 2200, VAMainePublicAffairs@va.gov