Mental Health Resources
VA Maine is committed to offering and continuing to build a range of resources and a network of support for all Veterans, including those who do not, and may never, seek care within the VA health care system. No matter how you served, no matter what you're going through, support is available and there is hope.
Contact VA Maine’s Mental Health team today at 207-623-8411, Ext. 5515.
If you are a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, responders are available 24/7 to listen and help. Dial 988 and Press 1, chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text to 838255.
Additional Resources:
Suicide Prevention - Mental Health - Mental Health (va.gov)
VA Mental Health – Support for Health Care Providers - Mental Health