VA Maine Fisher House
The VA Maine Fisher House offers Free Lodging to Military and Veteran families while their loved ones are receiving medical care at our Medical Center.
Requirements for staying at the Fisher House:
Family Members/Caregivers
1 – Must be involved in the “episodic care” of the Veteran.
2 – Must be capable of self-care.
3 – Reside 50-miles or more from our Medical Center.
Veterans/Active Duty Service Members
1 – Must be receiving “episodic care” at our Medical Center.
2 – Must be accompanied by an adult capable of self-care.
3 – Reside 50-miles or more from our Medical Center.
A medical consult confirming “episodic care” is required to stay at the
Fisher House.
Once the Fisher House receives a medical consult, our staff will
initiate a call with the Veteran, family member or caregiver.
Exceptions to the 50-mile rule, while rare, may be granted at the
discretion of the Fisher House Manager.
The VA Maine Fisher House has 16 Guest Suites, each with
a private bathroom. All rooms are handicap accessible.
Our Fisher House also includes a deluxe Kitchen, a spacious
Dining Room, a beautiful Library and Family Room as well as
a complimentary Laundry Room.
All Fisher House guests must be willing to abide by all House rules
be willing and able to clean up after themselves. Guests must be
in good health and answer screening questions. Families will be
assigned only one room per patient.
For More Information:
VA Maine Healthcare System
1 VA Center (Fisher House)
Augusta, Maine 04330
207-623-8411 Ext. 7052, 7053, 7054
Patrick.Crowley@va.gov
Fisher House Resources
Take video tour of the VA Maine Fisher House