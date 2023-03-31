VA Maine PACT Act Resources This page contains useful PACT Act resources for Maine Veterans. Make an appointment View all health services Register for care Toxic Exposure Screening information and local contact numbers. Toxic Exposure VA Maine Informational Handout (PDF) Exam, Screenings, and Registries - What's the Difference Exam, Screenings, and Registries - What's the Difference (PDF) Registry Factsheet Registry Factsheet (PDF) Presumptive Disability Benefits Presumptive Disability Benefits (PDF) PACT Act Benefits Specialist Flyer PACT Act Benefits Specialist Flyer (PDF) Camp Lejeune Brochure Camp Lejeune Brochure (PDF) 10 Things to Know About Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Exposures 10 Things to Know About Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Exposures (PDF) Last updated: March 31, 2023 Feedback