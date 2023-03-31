Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Maine PACT Act Resources

This page contains useful PACT Act resources for Maine Veterans.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care
Toxic Exposure Screening information and local contact numbers.
Toxic Exposure VA Maine Informational Handout (PDF)
Exam, Screenings, and Registries - What's the Difference
Exam, Screenings, and Registries - What's the Difference (PDF)
Registry Factsheet
Registry Factsheet (PDF)
Presumptive Disability Benefits
Presumptive Disability Benefits (PDF)
PACT Act Benefits Specialist Flyer
PACT Act Benefits Specialist Flyer (PDF)
Camp Lejeune Brochure
Camp Lejeune Brochure (PDF)
10 Things to Know About Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Exposures
10 Things to Know About Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Exposures (PDF)

Last updated: