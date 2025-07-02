He began his career at Maine Medical Center as the director of a large dialysis center, where he also started the first interventional nephrology program in Maine. Dr. Schimelman joined VA Maine in 2013 as the Chief of Nephrology and most recently served as the Associate Chief of Staff for Education and Research. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the College of the Holy Cross, earned his Doctor of Medicine from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine, and completed a fellowship in Nephrology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Schimelman is board-certified in Nephrology.