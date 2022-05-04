Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Join our family in the brand new, state of the art Portland VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Using an individualized approach, this 12-month residency program includes clinical rotations in specialty areas, didactic sessions, Grand Rounds, a scholarly project, and direct clinical hours with Veterans in a dynamic healthcare system. For questions, please contact Dr. Peter ODonnell, residency director via email at Peter.ODonnell@va.gov or call at 1-800-623-8411 x 2519. For more information, please read through the Nurse Practitioner Program flyer below.