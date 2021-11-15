Pharmacy Residency Programs
VA Maine HealthCare System in Augusta, Maine, offers both a post graduate year one (PGY1) residency which began in 2006 and a post graduate year two (PGY2) residency in rural health which began in 2014. Both programs are accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP).
I would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program here at VA Maine. The VA Maine HealthCare System in Augusta, Maine, offers both a post graduate year one (PGY1) residency which began in 2006 and a post graduate year two (PGY2) residency in rural health which began in 2014. Both programs are accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP).
The PGY1 program offers a pharmacy experience that focuses on the ambulatory care setting, but is also balanced with inpatient pharmacy practice as well. The primary purpose of our pharmacy residency program is to develop your individual skills in many areas of pharmacy practice. Our focus is on deepening your proficiency in managing the complex pharmacotherapy of our patients. To develop your clinical pharmacy skills you will be training in a healthcare system which has long recognized the value of pharmacy services to our Veteran population. Along the way our preceptors will assist and guide you in getting the greatest benefit from each rotation.
Your year as a VA resident will be a challenging, yet rewarding experience. Residency training at the VA has many advantages including access to patient records through the computerized patient record system, barcode medication administration technology, and training in pharmacist-run clinics operating under Scope of Practice agreements with a supervising physician. Additionally, opportunities exist for the precepting and teaching of pharmacy students in affiliation with local Colleges of Pharmacy. Precepting pharmacy students will help the resident to make the transition from pharmacy student to clinical instructor.
Finally, residents will be required to design, conduct, and complete one approved research project suitable for publishing during the year. Residents present their preliminary results at a poster session at the ASHP midyear clinical meeting in December and final results are then presented at the Eastern States Pharmacy Residency Conference in April. Overall, the program is comprehensive yet also flexible to match the career goals of each resident.
I believe that you will find the VA Maine Healthcare System PGY-1 residency program uniquely suited to fit your career goals and I look forward to your application.
Emily Stoukides, PharmD
PGY-1 Residency Program Director
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Emily.Stoukides@va.gov
Mandatory Rotations are as follows:
- Orientation to the VA (inpatient / outpatient, 5 weeks)
- Internal Medicine (6 weeks)
- Ambulatory Care (12 weeks): Anticoagulation Clinic, Primary Care, Smoking Cessation Clinic
- Geriatrics/Hospice and Home Based Primary Care (8 weeks)
- Pharmacy Management (4 weeks)
- Inpatient and Outpatient Staffing (longitudinal)
- Med Safety (longitudinal)
- Teaching Certificate Program (longitudinal)
Elective Rotations
The philosophy of the VA Maine Residency Program is to meet the personal and professional goals of the residents while providing pharmaceutical care to our many patients. Residents have the option to repeat a prior required rotation at an advanced level or choose from available elective rotations (see list below). Given that the resident has completed (or is scheduled to complete) all of their required rotations, they may select up to 5 months of elective rotations from the list below. Durations of electives are subject to change based on resident interests/availabilities. Additional physician-precepted electives may be available based on resident interest and physician availability as well (i.e. Nephrology, and Rheumatology).
- Advanced Primary Care (4-6 weeks)
- Antimicrobial Stewardship/Advanced Internal Medicine (4-6 weeks)
- Community Based Outpatient Clinics (4-6 weeks)
- Hospice/Palliative Care (2-4 weeks)
- Mental Health (4-6 weeks)
- Transitions of Care/Hepatitis C (4 weeks)
- Spinal Cord Clinic/Academia (2-4 weeks)
- Oncology (4-6 weeks)
Longitudinal Responsibilities – Residents have several longitudinal responsibilities throughout the residency year including the residency project, grand rounds presentations and developing a Continuing Education presentation.
Residents are required to staff in the inpatient pharmacy every third weekend. Residents staff in outpatient pharmacy 4 hours per week for a total of 12 weeks.
Sample Schedule: Resident schedules are very resident-specific and will be heavily dependent on resident skills, needs, and goals. Please see the bottom of the page for a sample schedule which includes all mandatory rotations.
Inpatient staffing: every third weekend (0700-1500).
Outpatient staffing: 1/23/17 – 4/14/17, Monday & Thursdays (1530-1730).
Longitudinal responsibilities: Residency Project, Grand Rounds, Medication Safety
A pharmacy preceptor is a pharmacist that shares practical experiences and training with a resident or student. Preceptors must be licensed to practice pharmacy and be in good standing within the Medical Center. All preceptors at the VA Maine Healthcare System precept both pharmacy students and residents on clinical rotations.
Clinical Pharmacy Staff
Jenna Barnes, BS, PharmD, is an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist. She obtained her BS in biological sciences at the University of Pittsburgh in 2008 and her PharmD from the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2012. She then completed a PGY1 residency with the VA Western New York Healthcare System before accepting a position with the VA Maine Healthcare System. She currently works at the Togus VA in the Pharmacy Disease State Management Clinic (diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia) and the Anticoagulation Clinic. She also works with the pharmacy residents in the Smoking Cessation Clinic.
Kate Belanger, PharmD, is a clinical pharmacy specialist at the Portland CBOC. Kate obtained her PharmD from the University of Rhode Island in 2006. After graduation she accepted a position with VA Maine Healthcare System at the Saco CBOC, later moving to the Portland CBOC in 2013. She currently works in the primary care clinic at the Portland CBOC managing patients with chronic disease states and on long-term anticoagulation.
Nicole Brunet, PharmD, BCPP, graduated from the University of New England College of Pharmacy in 2013. She completed a PGY1 residency at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC in 2014 followed by a PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency at the Providence VA Medical Center. Upon completion of residency, Nicole joined the VA Maine Healthcare System as a clinical pharmacy specialist in mental health.
Brianna Charles, PharmD, BCACP, is a clinical pharmacy specialist at the Bangor CBOC. Brianna graduated from the University of Kansas College of Pharmacy in 2011. She completed a PGY-1 Rural Health Pharmacy Residency at the Kansas City VA before accepting a position at the VA Maine HealthCare System in 2012. She currently works in the primary care clinic at the Bangor CBOC co-managing patients with long-term anticoagulation and chronic disease states. Dr. Charles serves as the liaison for VA Maine with the National PBM Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office's PhARMD Project for demonstrating the impact of VA Clinical Pharmacy services. She also serves as the Editor of the VA Maine Pharmacy Forum newsletter.
Katie Cleary, PharmD, BCGP, is a clinical pharmacy specialist working in Home Based Primary Care and the Hepatitis C Clinic at Togus. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2014 and completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at VA Maine Healthcare System in 2015. Her primary responsibilities include providing pharmacy support to the Geriatric Primary Care teams and managing pharmacotherapy in veterans being treated in the HepC clinic.
Phillip Gall, PharmD, graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2011 and immediately went to work for the West Texas VA where his primary focus was on disease state management via telehealth. After two years, he moved to Maine to join the team at Togus where he continues to focus on disease state management and now long term anticoagulation as well. Phillip currently serves as the VA Maine Anticoagulation Clinic Coordinator for VA Maine.
Kenzie Hackett, PharmD, BCGP, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2013. She completed a PGY1 residency at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Massachusetts and was VA Maine Healthcare System’s first PGY2 resident in Ambulatory Care/Rural Health. Upon completion of her PGY2, she accepted a position at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA in South Carolina in primary care where she managed chronic disease states for two years. In 2017, she re-joined the VA Maine Healthcare System as a clinical pharmacist for Home Based Primary Care.
Alisa Hughes-Stricklett, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, is a geriatric clinical pharmacist. She obtained her BS in biology at the University of Utah and spent 15 years doing medical research in nephrology at VA Salt Lake City and the University of Utah. She obtained her PharmD from the University of Utah in 2009 and completed a PGY1 residency with the VA at Salt Lake City before accepting a position at VA Maine. Following her residency, she worked in the primary care clinic co-managing patients with chronic diseases states, long-term oral anticoagulation, and smoking cessation. She is currently acting as the Pharmacy Champion of the VA Maine Opioid Safety Initiative, is heavily involved in quality improvement projects, manages patients enrolled in the geriatric home-based primary care program and participates in the delirium consult service.
Erin Kany, PharmD, BCPS, is a clinical pharmacy specialist in internal medicine. Additionally, she is chair of the VA Maine Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee. She graduated from University of New England College of Pharmacy in 2017 and completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at VA Maine Healthcare System in 2018. After completing her residency, she joined the VA Maine outpatient pharmacy team and later transitioned into her current role as the internal medicine clinical pharmacy specialist in March of 2020.
Jody Kundreskas, PharmD, graduated from the University of Maryland, School of Pharmacy in 2006. Prior to coming to the VA she worked in the retail pharmacy setting. In 2007 she joined the VA and worked in various inpatient, outpatient, and clinical positions until 2010 when she joined the management team. Her current position is Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor.
Melissa Prew, BS, PharmD, is a clinical pharmacist in the primary care clinic. She graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy with a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1990. In 1998 she received her PharmD from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, and went on to complete a PGY2 residency in primary care in 1999 from the Medical College of Virginia Hospitals/VCU. Her current practice areas include primary care and the anticoagulation clinic, in addition to supporting the Women’s Clinic.
Whitney Sargent, PharmD, graduated from the University of New England College of Pharmacy in 2018. Following graduation, she completed her PGY1 residency here at VA Maine. Whitney stayed on to complete a PGY2 ambulatory care residency with a focus on rural health. Upon completion of residency, Whitney accepted her current position as a clinical pharmacy specialist in primary care. She now works at the Portland CBOC and focuses her practice on chronic disease state management and telehealth.
Kate Secord, PharmD, BCPS, is a clinical pharmacy specialist at the Bangor CBOC. She graduated in the inaugural pharmacy class at Husson University in 2013. She completed an ambulatory care focused PGY1 at VA Central Iowa Health Care System; continuing on to complete a PGY2 residency focusing in psychiatry at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. She accepted her position at the VA Maine Health Care System in 2015. She currently works in the primary care clinic at the Bangor CBOC co-managing patients on long-term anticoagulation and with chronic disease states. She also works on a consult basis with the mental health providers at the Bangor CBOC.
Sarah Smith, PharmD, BCACP, graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 2008. After graduation, she worked as a community pharmacist for three years before deciding to pursue a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency. After completing her residency here at the VA Maine Healthcare System, Sarah joined the University of New England College of Pharmacy as a full-time clinical assistant professor. During that time, Sarah maintained an ambulatory care APPE practice site at the Lewiston-Auburn CBOC. She is now back at the VA full-time as a rural health clinical pharmacy specialist, with a primary focus of providing chronic disease state management for the rural CBOCs in Calais, Rumford, Lincoln and Houlton.
Allison Spaulding, PharmD, CDE, graduated from Northeastern University in 2010. She completed a PGY1 residency with Boston VA Healthcare System before accepting a position at the VA Maine Healthcare System working in the primary care clinic at the Lewiston VA CBOC where she managed chronic disease states (i.e. diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia) and long term anticoagulation. Allie served as the Residency Program Director for the PGY1 from 2016 through 2020. She is now the Associate Chief of Pharmacy for VA Maine.
Emily Stoukides, PharmD – Emily graduated from the University of Rhode Island, College of Pharmacy in 2016. She completed a PGY1 residency and a PGY2 residency specializing in ambulatory care and rural health with VA Maine. Following residency training, Emily accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care. Her primary areas of practice include transitions of care medication management, chronic disease management, and anticoagulation. Emily became the Residency Program Director for the PGY1 Residency in 2020.
Pam Sweeney, PharmD, BCPS, graduated from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 2007 and completed a PGY1 residency with the VA Connecticut Healthcare System before accepting a position as a VA Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. Following her residency, she worked in a primary care clinic co-managing patients with chronic disease states and upon returning to Maine started the first pharmacist run diabetes medication management clinic at VA Maine. She later transitioned to a leadership role as the Clinical Coordinator where her primary responsibility was oversight and management of all clinical pharmacy services. She currently serves as the Chief of Pharmacy Service for the VA Maine HealthCare System.
Kay Urban, PharmD,BCGP, graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy in 2009. Upon graduating she accepted an inpatient staff pharmacist position at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. In 2011 she moved to Maine and began working at the VA Maine Healthcare System as an inpatient staff pharmacist. She has recently accepted a new position at the VA and will be working as a clinical pharmacist for the long-term care and hospice units.
Adam Whalley, PharmD, is a clinical pharmacy specialist in oncology. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2016, completed a PGY1 residency at UConn Health Center and an Oncology PGY-2 at Maine Medical Center. After completing his residency, he joined the VA Maine team in the oncology department with a focus on ambulatory oncology.
Monica Lee, PharmD is a 2020 graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Buffalo, New York. Monica is originally from Endicott, a small town in upstate New York. She is excited to start her next chapter at VA Maine. During her time as a PGY-1 resident, she will explore her interests in mental health and ambulatory care. For her residency project, she will be assessing the impact of routine mental health screening in the VA Maine outpatient oncology clinic.
Olivia Roth, PharmD is a 2020 graduate from Western New England University College of Pharmacy in Springfield, Massachusetts. Olivia is originally from Plantsville, a small village in central Connecticut. She is excited to start a new journey in Maine and join the VA Maine Healthcare System to serve our Veterans. During her PGY-1 at VA Maine, she is excited to explore and expand upon her interests in mental health and ambulatory care. For her residency project, she will be evaluating the impact of moderate drug interactions with DOACs on major bleed rates in the Veteran population at VA Maine.
Melissa Richardson, PharmD is a 2020 graduate from the University of New England College of Pharmacy in Portland, ME. She is originally from Turner, a small town in Central Maine. She is excited to be a part of the VA Maine Healthcare System and be involved in the medical care of the deserving veterans. During her PGY-1 she looks forward to expanding her knowledge in ambulatory care and oncology. Her residency project is focused on the efficacy and tolerability of long-acting injectable naltrexone in veterans aged 65 and older for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
- Competitive salary
- Medical insurance
- Dental insurance
- Life insurance
- Free parking
- 10 paid federal holidays
- Two and a half weeks paid sick leave/time off for illness/ medical appointments/ family care
- Two and a half weeks paid annual leave (vacation)
- Tuition and travel support for professional conferences (dependent on available funding).
- ASHP Mid-Year conference
- Eastern States Residency Conference
Applicants must be a graduate of an American Council of Pharmaceutical Education accredited School of Pharmacy with a PharmD or equivalent degree.
*** Applicants must be U.S. citizens – a requirement to be employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs ***
Criteria considered by the selection committee includes: knowledge of professional practice, communication skills, ability to apply theory to practice, leadership ability, interest in the program, and confidence through interview.
All applicants must submit their application electronically through the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service: PhORCAS at https://portal.phorcas.org/ The following items will be required to be entered into the PhORCAS system:
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy (or B.S. in Pharmacy with equivalent experience)
- U.S. Citizenship
- Eligible for pharmacist licensure in any state. Obtaining licensure prior to or shortly after the start of residency is desired to maximize the learning experience
- Official college transcript
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of reference
Application deadline in PhORCAS: January 1st 2021 at 11:59pm.
All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS and all applicants must register for the match.
(Note: This residency site agrees to and abides by the rules of the Match including that no person at
this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.)
Emily Stoukides, PharmD
PGY1 Resident Program Director Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Maine Healthcare System
1 VA Center (119)
Augusta, ME 04330
Phone: 207-623-8411 x5353
Fax: 207-623-5785
Emily.Stoukides@va.gov
Welcome to VA Maine: PGY2 Program Highlights
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
This PGY2 program provides a specialty level training from our experienced preceptors that results in a greater depth of knowledge, skills, attitudes and abilities in the area of clinical pharmacy services and leadership in the ambulatory care setting.
The PGY2 Resident will deliver disease state management care to patients in-clinic at the Bangor Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), pictured above, and to patients at our outlying Rural Health CBOCs. These established pharmacy clinics will present the Resident with daily opportunities of clinical challenge and professional growth.
Our Pharmacy Service is comprised of people that enjoy being out front with innovative changes in our distribution and clinical programs. This attitude is evident in the strong support our Residency programs receive from the Pharmacy Service and the Medical Center itself.
Clinical Video Telehealth
Clinical Video Technology (CVT) high resolution units are used at VA Maine to provide diabetes, HTN, anticoagulation and other clinical pharmacy services to Veterans whom otherwise would either not have this available to them at their Rural clinic or, would need to drive hours to one of our larger CBOCs. We also utilize VA Video Connect (VVC) which allows veterans to meet with their providers through live video on any computer, tablet or device with an internet connection.
The use of CVT/VVC is innovative and informative, but the process of organizationally and “virtually” developing care teams at these outlying clinics provides the Resident with truly unique and invaluable experience in clinical team building.
Collegiality with other Residents
The PGY2 Resident will have opportunities for immediate and frequent contact in the work and social setting with the three PGY1 Residents at VA Maine. Additionally, all of VA Maine’s Residents have opportunity to interact with other residents throughout the state by way of association-sponsored conferences and activities.
Clinical Rotations
Primary Care Clinic (Required, Longitudinal)
This accounts for the majority of the Residents weekly clinical training (approximately 3 days/week) and is at the core of the Resident’s year-long learning program. Conducted in-clinic at Bangor CBOC and virtually via CVT to our Rural Health clinics, the amount and quality of clinical pharmacy direct patient care is at the high level one expects within VA. These rotations emphasize the complete development of the Resident’s clinical skill set in the Primary Care setting. Preceptors immediately work with the PGY2 Resident toward progressive clinical independence and problem-solving. The Resident develops particularly close professional relationships with our Rural Health clinic primary care providers and nurse clinic managers due to the shared-care aspect of delivering disease state management to remote sites.
Anticoagulation Clinic (Required, 6 months)
One day per week the Resident is assigned a patient panel of anticoagulation clinic patients. At VA Maine this is a unique experience for several reasons. We have a centralized Anticoagulation Clinic (ACC) serving over 1200 patients. We use a customized Microsoft Access ® database that allows for real-time, multi-site updating and information sharing among the clinical pharmacists working from multiple clinic sites on a daily basis. Other features include clinical information sharing through a VISN1 Sharepoint site, monthly anticoagulation Journal clubs with national experts as guest speakers, Time within Therapeutic Range (TTR) tracking at the patient level, and access to other outcome data for use to improve clinical practice.
Smoking Cessation Clinic (Required, Longitudinal)
Once weekly, the resident will facilitate a Smoking Cessation Group Clinic for Veterans at multiple CBOCs virtually. During the first half-hour of clinic, Veterans will remotely attend a lecture given by a guest speaker located at Togus Medical Center via CVT technology. During the second half-hour, the the resident educates and counsels the Veterans regarding nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and other smoking cessation medications. NRT supplies are prescribed during the group session. The group atmosphere allows for open discussion between the Veterans and a great support system.
Teaching (Required, Longitudinal)
The PGY2 Resident will be asked to provide at least 1 CE presentation for Pharmacy Service during their tenure at VA Maine. In addition, the Resident will work with the RPD to provide in-services to PACT teams as needed. Lastly, the Resident will be asked to precept in some capacity during the year – typically 1-2 pharmacy students and 1-2 PGY1 pharmacy residents.
Research Project (Required, Longitudinal)
A longitudinal research project is required to complete the PGY2 program. Some past projects include – “Implementation and impact of a pharmacist-led oral chemotherapy clinic at VA Maine Healthcare System,” “Evaluating the prevalence of veterans on guideline-recommended pharmacologic therapies for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) at VA Maine Healthcare System,” and “Evaluation of post-discharge medication reconciliation and review by a pharmacist following heart failure admission at VA Maine.”
Available Electives
Generally, the PGY2 Resident will complete 1-3 longitudinal electives during the residency year. Available options include Outpatient Mental Health, Geriatric/Liver Clinic, Outpatient Oncology, Home-Based Primary Care, Leadership/Administration, Endocrinology, Women’s Health, and Academic Detailing.
Location
Bangor is located in central Maine, about 1.5 hours from Augusta and 2 hours from Portland. Downtown Bangor offers diverse restaurants, bars, and shopping. The waterfront features annual concerts in the summer. Only an hour drive from Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, and a 2-hour drive to the Rangeley Mountains and ski resorts. There are plenty of hiking trails and lakes nearby. The scenery is gorgeous and there’s something for everyone!
Preceptors
Brianna Charles, PharmD, BCACP, is the Residency Program Director and a clinical pharmacy specialist at the Bangor CBOC. Brianna graduated from the University of Kansas College of Pharmacy in 2011. She completed a PGY-1 Rural Health Pharmacy Residency at the Kansas City VA before accepting a position at the VA Maine HealthCare System in 2012. She currently works in the primary care clinic at the Bangor CBOC co-managing patients with long-term anticoagulation and chronic disease states. Dr. Charles serves as the liaison for VA Maine with the National PBM Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office's PhARMD Project for demonstrating the impact of VA Clinical Pharmacy services. She also serves as the Editor of the VA Maine Pharmacy Forum newsletter.
Kate Secord, PharmD, BCPS, is the Residency Program Co-Director and a clinical pharmacy specialist at the Bangor CBOC. She graduated in the inaugural pharmacy class at Husson University in 2013. She completed an ambulatory care focused PGY1 at VA Central Iowa Health Care System; continuing on to complete a PGY2 residency focusing in psychiatry at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. She accepted her position at the VA Maine Health Care System in 2015. She currently works in the primary care clinic at the Bangor CBOC co-managing patients on long-term anticoagulation and with chronic disease states. She also works on a consult basis with the mental health providers at the Bangor CBOC.
Sarah Smith, PharmD, BCACP, Dr. Smith completed her PGY-1 residency at VA Maine in 2011 and before that practiced community pharmacy for almost 3 years. She has kept ties with the VA since 2011 as a resident, clinical affiliate and now full time employee. Dr. Smith’s passion is chronic disease state management, specifically diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and anticoagulation. She was a pioneer of the clinical video telehealth pharmacy program as a resident and has grown the program to reach veterans across the state.
Program Accreditation Status
Our program became fully ASHP accredited in August 2014.
Previous and Current Residents
Natasha Ramsey, PharmD, is our current Resident. She graduated from Samford University in 2019 and completed her PGY-1 residency at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. Dr. Ramsey can be reached at Natasha.Ramsey@va.gov.
Whitney Sargent, PharmD, completed our program in June 2020. She graduated from the University of New England in 2018 and completed her PGY-1 residency at VA Maine Healthcare System. Dr. Sargent is currently employed as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at VA Maine.
Morgan Harper, PharmD, BCACP completed our program in June 2019. She graduated from the University of New England in 2017 and completed her PGY-1 residency at VA Maine Healthcare System. Dr. Harper is currently employed as an infusion pharmacist at MaineHealth.
Emily Stoukides, PharmD, completed our program in June 2018. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2016 and completed her PGY-1 residency at VA Maine Healthcare System. Dr. Stoukides is currently a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and our PGY-1 Residency Program Director at VA Maine Healthcare System.
Sarah Howard, PharmD, BCACP completed our program in July 2017. She graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy – Worcester in 2015 and completed her PGY-1 residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Dr. Howard is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Lahey Clinic in Beverly, MA.
Gina Puglisi, PharmD, BCACP completed our program in June 2016. She graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy and completed her PGY-1 residency at United Health Services Hospital in Johnson City, NY. Dr. Puglisi is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Lexington, KY VAMC.
Kenzie Hackett, PharmD, was the first resident to complete our program in June 2015. Dr. Hackett graduated from the University of Rhode Island and completed her PGY-1 residency at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA. Dr. Hackett is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at VA Maine Healthcare System, specializing in Home-Based Primary Care.
Benefits and Compensation
Application Information
Applicants must be a graduate of an American Council of Pharmaceutical Education accredited School of Pharmacy with a PharmD or equivalent degree and have completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Residency Program.
*** Applicants must be U.S. citizens – a requirement to be employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs ***
Criteria considered by the selection committee includes: knowledge of professional practice, communication skills, ability to apply theory to practice, leadership ability, interest in the program, and confidence through interview.
All applicants must submit their application electronically through the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service: PhORCAS at https://portal.phorcas.org/ The following items will be required to be entered into the PhORCAS system:
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy (or B.S. in Pharmacy with equivalent experience)
- U.S. Citizenship
- Eligible for pharmacist licensure in any state
- Official college transcript
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of reference
- Supplemental materials: Request that references complete and answer all narrative comment questions (1-4) in their entirety on the Standardized Reference available in PhORCAS.
Application deadline: January 15, 2021
All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS and all applicants must register for the match.
(Note: This residency site agrees to and abides by the rules of the Match including that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.)
Questions? Please contact:
Brianna Brianna Charles, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Maine Healthcare System
Phone: 207-623-8411 ext 2677
Email: Brianna.Charles@va.gov
or
Katelin Secord, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Maine Healthcare System
Phone: 207-623-8411 ext 3633
Email: Katelin.Secord@va.gov