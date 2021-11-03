Psychology Training Program
Psychology internships, fellowships and residency programs.
Predoctoral Internship in Professional Psychology
Accredited by the American Psychological Association
(APA Commission on Accreditation, 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002;
202-336-5979)
The program brochure describes the predoctoral Professional Psychology internship positions available at the VA Maine Healthcare System.
(Updated 9/15/2021)
Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology
Accredited by the American Psychological Association
(APA Commission on Accreditation, 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002;
202-336-5979)
The program brochure describes the postdoctoral Clinical Psychology fellowship positions at VA Maine Healthcare System.
(Updated 10/2021)
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Accredited by the American Psychological Association
(APA Commission on Accreditation, 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002;
202-336-5979
The program brochure describes the postdoctoral Clinical Residency positions in Clinical Neuropsychology at VA Maine Healthcare System.
(10/28/2021)