Psychology Training Program
Psychology internships, fellowships and residency programs.
Predoctoral Internship in Professional Psychology
Accredited by the American Psychological Association
(APA Commission on Accreditation, 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002;
Tour of Togus VA Mental Health Clinic and Psychology Intern Workspace video
The program brochure describes the predoctoral Professional Psychology internship positions available at the VA Maine Healthcare System.
(Updated 08/2026)
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Accredited by the American Psychological Association
(APA Commission on Accreditation, 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002;
The program brochure describes the postdoctoral residency positions in Clinical Psychology at VA Maine Healthcare System.
(Updated 10/2024)
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Accredited by the American Psychological Association
(APA Commission on Accreditation, 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002;
Lewiston VA Clinic Residency Tour Video 1
Lewiston VA Clinic Residency Tour Video 2
The program brochure describes the postdoctoral Clinical Residency positions in Clinical Neuropsychology at VA Maine Healthcare System.
(9/2024)