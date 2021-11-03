 Skip to Content

Psychology Training Program

Psychology internships, fellowships and residency programs.

Predoctoral Internship in Professional Psychology

Accredited by the American Psychological Association
(APA Commission on Accreditation, 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002;
202-336-5979)


The program brochure describes the predoctoral Professional Psychology internship positions available at the VA Maine Healthcare System. 

(Updated 9/15/2021) 

Predoctoral Internship in Professional Psychology Brochure (PDF)

Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology

The program brochure describes the postdoctoral Clinical Psychology fellowship positions at VA Maine Healthcare System.

(Updated 10/2021)

Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology Brochure (PDF)

Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

The program brochure describes the postdoctoral Clinical Residency positions in Clinical Neuropsychology at VA Maine Healthcare System.

(10/28/2021)

Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program Brochure (DOCX)
Last updated: