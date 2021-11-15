RN Residency Programs

IMPORTANT UPDATES FROM VA MAINE

COVID-19 vaccines at VA Maine: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters.

Prepare for a visit: We screen everyone who enters our facilities for COVID-19 symptoms and visitors are limited. We require everyone entering our facilities to wear a face mask. Contact us before you visit: For some needs, we may be able to provide care by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit CDC: What you Need to Know

For VA-specific information: Visit COVID-19 Vaccines at VA, use VA’s Coronavirus Chatbot or read Coronavirus FAQs and Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).