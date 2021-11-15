RN Residency Programs
VA Maine New Graduate RN Residency Programs
VA Maine’s Nursing Services is recruiting new graduate nurses for the Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency (PBRNR) Program and the RN Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP) Program. The PBRNR and the RNTTP are comprehensive 12-month programs designed to assist the post-baccalaureate graduate nurse in the transition from entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional RN. For questions, please contact Latricia Pawson, Interim Program Director via email at Latricia.Pawson@va.gov or call at 207-623-8411 ext. 4457. For more information, please read through the Graduate Nurse Residency Programs flyer below.