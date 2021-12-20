Nursing Careers
The VA Maine Healthcare System salutes our nurses for their dedication to both our Veterans and the nursing profession. They personify VA’s ICARE values — Integrity, Commitment to our mission, Advocacy for our Veterans, Respect for others and Excellence in nursing — and are an inspiration to us all. To join our team of more than 300 nurses, please send an email to VEMENURSINGJOBS@va.gov.
Meet Our Recruiter
Melissa Lasley RN BSN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Maine health care
Phone: 207-387-3870
Email: Melissa.Lasley@va.gov
APPLICANT SUPPLY FILES (ASF)
To place your application on file with Human Resources for potential future vacancies; please complete the appropriate attached ASF packet and forward with the appropriate forms to the contact listed on the bottom of page-1 of each packet.
Learn more about PBNR and other nurse training programs by visiting our RN Residency Programs Page.