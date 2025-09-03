Manage dependents for disability, pension, or DIC benefits

If you and your dependents meet the requirements here, you may be eligible for higher disability compensation, pension, or DIC payments.

For disability compensation

You may be eligible for higher disability compensation payments if both of these are true for you:

You’re eligible for VA disability compensation, and

You have a combined disability rating of at least 30%

For pension benefits

You may be eligible for higher pension payments if 1 of these is true for you:

If you have a dependent child , their income and assets are within the limits to be eligible for pension benefits, or

If you're married, you and your dependent spouse's combined income and assets are within the limits to be eligible for pension benefits

Note: You must report your spouse’s income and assets when you apply for pension benefits.

For DIC benefits

You may be eligible for higher DIC payments if both of these are true for you:

You’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran, and

You have 1 or more children under the age of 18

Note: Surviving children and parents of Veterans may also be eligible for their own separate DIC payments.

