About us
At the VA Manchester Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA Manchester Healthcare System
The VA Manchester Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 5 locations serving New Hampshire. Facilities include our Manchester VA Medical Center and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth, and Tilton. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Manchester health services page.
At our Community Living Center, our focus is to restore and maintain the greatest possible independence for our Veterans who no longer require hospitalization. Resident Veterans have input into the decisions that impact their living environment through a Resident Council.
The VA Manchester Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans within Veterans Integrated Service Network 1 (VISN 1), Health Service Area (HSA) 1.1.
Research and development
At Manchester VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Our research program is internationally recognized for its study of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other serious mental illnesses.
Teaching and learning
Manchester VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
We maintain affiliations with:
- Antioch College
- Boston College
- Boston University
- Colby Sawyer College
- Creighton University School of Pharmacy
- Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
- Franklin Pierce University
- Indiana University School of Optometry
- Manchester Community College
- Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science
- MGH Institute of Health Professions
- New England College of Optometry
- NHTI-Concord’s Community College
- Northeastern University
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital/Tufts
- Quinnipiac University School of Health Sciences
- Regis College School of Nursing
- River Valley College
- Rivier College School of Nursing
- Scared Heart University
- Simmons College
- St. Anselm's College
- St. Joseph College
- UMass Boston
- UMass Lowell
- University of Hartford
- University of Missouri
- University of New England
- University of New Hampshire
- University of Rhode Island
- Wake Forest University
- Walden University
- Wright State University
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- At the end of World War I, citizens of New Hampshire launched a campaign for a hospital for local Veterans. Gov. Francis P. Murphy and John L. Sullivan (who later became Secretary of the Navy) joined and led the movement beginning in 1938, taking the issue to Congress. The hospital won approval on March 10, 1945.
- Construction of the Manchester VA Medical Center began in 1948 on land once owned by Frederick Smyth, who was New Hampshire’s governor from 1865 to 1867. The hospital opened on July 2, 1950.
- The VA Manchester Healthcare System established a contract with Concord Hospital to increase access to inpatient care for Veterans. At Concord Hospital, Veterans receive the same level of care as they do in the VA facilities.
- Manchester VA Medical Center provides support to Veterans with guide dogs and service dogs.
- Manchester VA Medical Center is dedicated to being a good steward of the environment, learn more here.