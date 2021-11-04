About VA Manchester Healthcare System

The VA Manchester Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations serving New Hampshire. Facilities include our Manchester VA Medical Center and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth, and Tilton. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Manchester health services page.

At our Community Living Center, our focus is to restore and maintain the greatest possible independence for our Veterans who no longer require hospitalization. Resident Veterans have input into the decisions that impact their living environment through a Resident Council.

The VA Manchester Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA New England Healthcare System. We’re an innovative care center within the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Learn more about VISN 1

Research and development

At Manchester VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Our research program is internationally recognized for its study of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other serious mental illnesses.

Teaching and learning

Manchester VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We maintain affiliations with:

Dartmouth Medical School

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science

New England College of Optometry

New Hampshire Community Technical College School of Nursing

Pennsylvania College of Optometry

Rivier College School of Nursing

Hesser College

Salter School of Nursing & Allied Health

NHTI-Concord’s Community College

University of New Hampshire

Wake Forest University

Northeastern University

Regis College School of Nursing

River Valley College

Quinnipiac University School of Health Sciences

Creighton University School of Pharmacy

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

At the end of World War I, citizens of New Hampshire launched a campaign for a hospital for local Veterans. Gov. Francis P. Murphy and John L. Sullivan (who later became Secretary of the Navy) joined and led the movement beginning in 1938, taking the issue to Congress. The hospital won approval on March 10, 1945.

Construction of the Manchester VA Medical Center began in 1948 on land once owned by Frederick Smyth, who was New Hampshire’s governor from 1865 to 1867. The hospital opened on July 2, 1950.

The VA Manchester Healthcare System established a contract with Concord Hospital to increase access to inpatient care for Veterans. At Concord Hospital, Veterans receive the same level of care as they do in the VA facilities.

Manchester VA Medical Center provides support to Veterans with guide dogs and service dogs.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters