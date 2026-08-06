About VA Manchester Healthcare System

The VA Manchester Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations serving New Hampshire. Facilities include our Manchester VA Medical Center and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth, and Tilton. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Manchester health services page.

At our Community Living Center, our focus is to restore and maintain the greatest possible independence for our Veterans who no longer require hospitalization. Resident Veterans have input into the decisions that impact their living environment through a Resident Council.

The VA Manchester Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans within Veterans Integrated Service Network 1 (VISN 1), Health Service Area (HSA) 1.1.