History of the Manchester VA Medical Center

An approximately 34.5-acre site on the northeastern edge of Manchester was selected for the location of the new Veterans Administration hospital. This site included the 11-acre “Smyth Park” and Smyth Tower, which was donated to the city in 1939 by Marion C. Smyth, the widow of former New Hampshire Governor Frederick Smyth. Frederick Smyth served as the Governor of New Hampshire from 1865 to 1867, and was fittingly an advocate for veteran’s health care after the Civil War. Inspired by Scottish lookout towers from his travels, Smyth erected the stone tower in 1888, which would later bear his name. Smyth Tower stands 40 feet high and features two-foot thick walls, an eight-foot deep basement, three upper floors, and a crenellated parapet that encircles the roof. The interior diameter of the tower measures 24 feet, and the exterior diameter measures 28 feet



Following the governor’s death in 1899, Smyth Tower fell prey to vandals. Between November of 1938 and June of 1939, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) repaired the tower. Following its restoration, the City of Manchester accepted the tower and surrounding land as a gift from Governor Smyth’s widow, Marion C. Smyth. In September of 1939, the tower was dedicated by the Manchester Radio Club, a group of amateur radio operators. When World War II began, the tower was used for communications by the Civil Defense System of Manchester.



When the land surrounding Smyth Tower was selected as the site for the new Manchester VA Hospital, plans originally called for the demolition of the tower to make way for tennis courts. A crane was in position to demolish the tower when several prominent friends of Marion C. Smyth, accompanied by her attorney, arrived to the scene and implored the Engineer-In-Charge to spare the tower for sentimental reasons. The Boston and Washington offices of the Veterans Administration were contacted immediately, and the decision was made to spare the tower. Smyth Tower is now managed by the VA as part of an agreement for use of the land, and it stands today as it did at the end of World War II.



Smyth Tower was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1978.