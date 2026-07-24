Mission and vision
VA Manchester Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
To fulfill President Lincoln's promise to care for those who have served in our nation's military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.
Our vision
VA Manchester health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Manchester Healthcare System serves Veterans in New Hampshire, through 5 community-based clinics and our medical center in Manchester.