Advance Directive Day

This event will be taking place at the Manchester VA Medical Center, the Conway Clinic, the Tilton Clinic, and the Somersworth Clinic.

Plan ahead to make sure your voice is heard in a medical emergency and discuss your wished for your healthcare.

Learn about:

Living Will

Power of Attorney for healthcare

Advanced Directives

so much more.

If you cannot attend Advance Directive Day but would like assistance in completing an advance directive, please reach out to a VA Social Worker at extension 3199