Drive-Through Flu Clinic
A drive through location to receive a flu shot while still in a vehicle.
When:
Fri. Oct 7, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Suite 400
Cost:
Free
Masks: Only surgical style masks are allowed inside of the Medical Center. Masks are available at patient entrances if they are needed.
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
