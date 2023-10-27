Veterans Day Breakfast & Ceremony

There will be a Veterans Breakfast and social hour at the Atkinson Fire Station followed by a ceremony to honor our veterans . Breakfast will be from 0900 - 1000 and the ceremony will immediately follow from 1000 - 1100. Ceremony schedule is as follows:

Ceremony 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Welcome by: Tom Kelley, Veterans Club, Commander

Prayer by: Pastor Jim Thomas

Presentation of Colors: Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts

Pledge of allegiance: Cub Scouts and Brownies

National Anthem by: Isabella Phair or Ella Murray

Timberlane Regional High School

Introduction of special guests:

Speaker: Presentation of Award & Remarks – Kevin Forrest, Director (Retired Army Medical Officer) Manchester VA Medical Director

Taps - Played by: xxxxxx xxxxxxx

Timberlane Regional High School

Playing of Armed Forces songs:

Navy, Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, Marines

(All members of branch and families and friends salute)

God Bless America Jim Garrity, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts

Remember Me Jim Garrity

Conclusion: