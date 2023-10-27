Veterans Day Breakfast & Ceremony
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Atkinson Fire Station
1 Academy Avenue
Atkinson, NH
Cost:
Free
There will be a Veterans Breakfast and social hour at the Atkinson Fire Station followed by a ceremony to honor our veterans . Breakfast will be from 0900 - 1000 and the ceremony will immediately follow from 1000 - 1100. Ceremony schedule is as follows:
Ceremony 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Welcome by: Tom Kelley, Veterans Club, Commander
Prayer by: Pastor Jim Thomas
Presentation of Colors: Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts
Pledge of allegiance: Cub Scouts and Brownies
National Anthem by: Isabella Phair or Ella Murray
Timberlane Regional High School
Introduction of special guests:
Speaker: Presentation of Award & Remarks – Kevin Forrest, Director (Retired Army Medical Officer) Manchester VA Medical Director
Taps - Played by: xxxxxx xxxxxxx
Timberlane Regional High School
Playing of Armed Forces songs:
Navy, Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, Marines
(All members of branch and families and friends salute)
God Bless America Jim Garrity, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts
Remember Me Jim Garrity
Conclusion:
