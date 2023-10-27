Skip to Content
Veterans Day Breakfast & Ceremony

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Atkinson Fire Station

1 Academy Avenue

Atkinson, NH

Cost:

Free

There will be a Veterans Breakfast and social hour  at the Atkinson Fire Station followed by a ceremony to honor our veterans .  Breakfast will be from 0900 - 1000 and the ceremony will immediately follow from 1000  - 1100. Ceremony schedule is as follows:

Ceremony                                                           10:00 am – 11:00 am    

 Welcome by:                                                     Tom Kelley, Veterans Club,           Commander

 Prayer by:                                                            Pastor Jim  Thomas

Presentation of Colors:                                  Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts

Pledge of allegiance:                                      Cub Scouts and Brownies

National Anthem by:                                       Isabella Phair or Ella Murray

                                 Timberlane Regional High School

Introduction of special guests:

 Speaker: Presentation of Award & Remarks – Kevin Forrest, Director                                                                                                             (Retired Army Medical Officer)       Manchester VA Medical Director

Taps  - Played by:                                                                      xxxxxx xxxxxxx

                                          Timberlane Regional High School

 Playing of Armed Forces songs:

                                  Navy, Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, Marines

                                  (All members of branch and families and friends salute)

 God Bless America                       Jim Garrity, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts

  Remember Me                                                                             Jim Garrity

Conclusion:

 

