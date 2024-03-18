Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony
When:
Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Suite B7 (Back of the building)
1461 Hooksett Road
Suite B7
Hooksett, NH
Cost:
Free
For more information, call
If you served between 1955-1975, or are the widow of a Veteran who served during this time period, or a Gold Star Family Member of a Vietnam Veteran, join us for a special ceremony. Please register with the Vet Center no later than March 25th. VA Manchester and VBA leadership are participating in the ceremony to recognize, honor, and thank Vietnam Veterans and their family members.
