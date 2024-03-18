Skip to Content

Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony

When:

Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Manchester Vet Center

Suite B7 (Back of the building)

1461 Hooksett Road

Suite B7

Hooksett, NH

Cost:

Free

Register

For more information, call

If you served between 1955-1975, or are the widow of a Veteran who served during this time period, or a Gold Star Family Member of a Vietnam Veteran, join us for a special ceremony. Please register with the Vet Center no later than March 25th. VA Manchester and VBA leadership are participating in the ceremony to recognize, honor, and thank Vietnam Veterans and their family members. 

 

Get your copy of the flyer here

Last updated: