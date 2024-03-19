Skip to Content

Radiology Department Open House and Ribbon Cutting

Radiology ribbon cutting

When:

Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:30 am ET

Where:

Manchester VA Medical Center

Solarium

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

More details

Showcase of our new high-tech health care equipment and ultrasound suite.  

Please join us for an exciting event taking place on March 27. The Manchester VA Medical Center Radiology Department is opening its doors to showcase our new high-tech health care equipment and patient experience enhancements. We kick-off this 'magnetic' event with a morning reception in the Solarium and then the reveal with special tour areas.

