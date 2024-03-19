Radiology Department Open House and Ribbon Cutting
Radiology ribbon cutting
When:
Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:30 am ET
Where:
Solarium
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
Showcase of our new high-tech health care equipment and ultrasound suite.
Please join us for an exciting event taking place on March 27. The Manchester VA Medical Center Radiology Department is opening its doors to showcase our new high-tech health care equipment and patient experience enhancements. We kick-off this 'magnetic' event with a morning reception in the Solarium and then the reveal with special tour areas.See more events