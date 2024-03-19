VA Manchester PACT Act Veteran Town Hall
PACT Act Veteran Town Hall
When:
Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET
Where:
Service Credit Union Building
3003 Lafayette Rd
Portsmouth, NH
Cost:
Free
Mark your calendar! Please join us for the Manchester VA Medical Center Veteran Town Hall on April 9, 2024! #Veterans, don't rely on myths or hearsay in regard to your health care benefits or claims, plan on attending this town hall for the latest information from VA experts who want to ensure you receive the benefits you earned and deserve!See more events