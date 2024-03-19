Skip to Content

VA Manchester PACT Act Veteran Town Hall

When:

Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Where:

Service Credit Union Building

3003 Lafayette Rd

Portsmouth, NH

Cost:

Free

More details

Mark your calendar! Please join us for the Manchester VA Medical Center Veteran Town Hall on April 9, 2024! #Veterans, don't rely on myths or hearsay in regard to your health care benefits or claims, plan on attending this town hall for the latest information from VA experts who want to ensure you receive the benefits you earned and deserve!

See the flyer here

