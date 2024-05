PACT Act Vet Fest

When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 718 Smyth Road Manchester, NH Get directions on Google Maps to Manchester VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Special observance in honor of D-Day

Toxic exposure screenings

Enrollment and Eligibility

Live radio show

VBA-Claims

VSOs

Enroll and receive the care you earned and deserve.

We are standing ready for you at this special event.

Questions? Reach out to Michael.Bichrest@va.gov or 603-203-8391