All Veterans exposed to toxins/hazards while serving our nation at home or abroad are now eligible for VA health care. This includes Veterans who served in the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any combat zone after 9/11.
Healthcare decisions and you

Join us for a resource event

When:

Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Mountain Entrance

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

Plan ahead to make sure your voice is heard in a medical emergency and discuss your wishes for your health care.  

 

  • Living will
  • Healthcare Power of Attorney
  • Life sustaining treatment options

 

If you cannot attend the resource event but would like assistance in completing an Advanced Directive, please call your PACT Team Social Worker at 603-624-4366 ext. 3199

