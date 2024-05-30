Healthcare decisions and you
Join us for a resource event
When:
Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
630 West Main Street, Suite 400
Tilton, NH
Cost:
Free
Plan ahead to make sure your voice is heard in a medical emergency and discuss your wishes for your health care.
- Living will
- Healthcare Power of Attorney
- Life sustaining treatment options
If you cannot attend the resource event but would like assistance in completing an Advanced Directive, please call your PACT Team Social Worker at 603-624-4366 ext. 3199