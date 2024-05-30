Healthcare decisions and you

Join us for a resource event

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 630 West Main Street, Suite 400 Tilton, NH Get directions on Google Maps to Tilton VA Clinic Cost: Free





Plan ahead to make sure your voice is heard in a medical emergency and discuss your wishes for your health care.

Living will

Healthcare Power of Attorney

Life sustaining treatment options

If you cannot attend the resource event but would like assistance in completing an Advanced Directive, please call your PACT Team Social Worker at 603-624-4366 ext. 3199