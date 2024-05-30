Skip to Content

Creative Art Festival

Enter by July 17, 2024

When:

Sun. Jun 23, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET

Where:

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

For more information contact:
Sara Lesko,

Art completed from October 2023 - July 2024 can be entered in these categories:

Water/Oil/Acrylic Paint
• Photography (Color/BW)
• Drawing (Mono/Color)
• Ceramics/Pottery
• Fiber/Fabric
• Models (Wood/Plastic)
• Woodwork (Carve/Burn)
• Mixed Media
• Pyrography
• Collage or Mosaic
• Writing
• Latch Hook
• Jewelry/Beadwork
• Digital Art
• Leather
(Stamp/Carve)
• Macrame/Knotting
• Assemblage
• Craft Kits
• Metal Working
• Needlework
• Printmaking
• Pastel

