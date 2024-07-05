Pollinator Paradise-creating and Maintaining Healthy Bees & Habitats
When:
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
call
- 8:30 a.m-Check-in / Welcome Remarks
- 9:30 - 10:45 a.m.-Why We Need Pollinators - Catherine Coverdale, Xerces Society
- 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.-Bee Sustainability and Forage - Eric Fuchs-Stengel, NCAT
- 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.-Break-Out Session
Cultivating a Pollinator Garden or Exploring the Honey Bee Hive
- 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.-Break-Out Session
Cultivating a Pollinator Garden or Exploring the Honey Bee Hive
- 3:40 - 4:00 p.m.-Closing Remarks and Evaluations