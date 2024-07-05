Skip to Content

Pollinator Paradise-creating and Maintaining Healthy Bees & Habitats

When:

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

call to sign-up!

  • 8:30 a.m-Check-in / Welcome Remarks
  • 9:30 - 10:45 a.m.-Why We Need Pollinators - Catherine Coverdale, Xerces Society
  • 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.-Bee Sustainability and Forage - Eric Fuchs-Stengel, NCAT
  • 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.-Break-Out Session
    Cultivating a Pollinator Garden or Exploring the Honey Bee Hive
  • 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.-Break-Out Session
    Cultivating a Pollinator Garden or Exploring the Honey Bee Hive
  • 3:40 - 4:00 p.m.-Closing Remarks and Evaluations

 

Other VA events

Last updated: