Veterans Free Farmers Market

The Farmers Market opens at 11 a.m. and closes when the produce & vegetables are gone.

When:

Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Outside of the Mountain Entrance

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

  • Open to all Veterans
  • Locally sourced
  • Healthy recipes to enjoy
  • Help improve your health by including fresh produce in your meal planning

 

Contact Robyn Romaniak, Voluntary Services, at (603) 624-4366 ext. 1852
for more information and/or to donate to this event.

