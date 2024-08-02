Veterans Free Farmers Market
The Farmers Market opens at 11 a.m. and closes when the produce & vegetables are gone.
When:
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Outside of the Mountain Entrance
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
- Open to all Veterans
- Locally sourced
- Healthy recipes to enjoy
- Help improve your health by including fresh produce in your meal planning
Contact Robyn Romaniak, Voluntary Services, at (603) 624-4366 ext. 1852
for more information and/or to donate to this event.