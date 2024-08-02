Skip to Content

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) PACT Act claims clinic for all Veterans and Survivors

Veterans Affairs PACT Act

When:

Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Third Floor

71 Hobbs Street, Third Floor

Conway, NH

Cost:

Free

VBA can assist with the following: service connection claims, updates, questions, evidence submissions, letters of intent, PACT Act questions, and benefit program questions.

This event is walk in only, no appointments scheduled. Please call Lindsay Pratt-Bluemle, LCSW with questions at 603-624-4366 extension 5320.

 

