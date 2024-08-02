Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) PACT Act Claims Clinic for all Veterans and Survivors
Veterans Affairs PACT Act
When:
Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Third Floor
71 Hobbs Street, Third Floor
Conway, NH
Cost:
Free
VBA can assist with the following: service connection claims, updates, questions, evidence submissions, letters of intent, PACT Act questions, and benefit program questions.
This event is walk in only, no appointments scheduled. Please call Lindsay Pratt-Bluemle, LCSW with questions at 603-624-4366 extension 5320.