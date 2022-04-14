Loop Road Project
PRESS RELEASE
March 29, 2022
Manchester , NH — The Manchester VA is holding a public information meeting regarding the Loop Rd. construction project.
As part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the scope of the project warrants an Environmental Assessment (EA) which is included in this press release. In accordance with the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007, this project will address storm water control.
On Thursday, March 31st at 6:00pm, a meeting will take place presented by Mabbett Environmental Engineers, which is open to the public. This meeting is virtual through Microsoft Teams and will present the draft Environmental Assessment. To attend, please contact the names included in this release.
Keith Lacasse, Architect/General Engineer
603-624-4366 x1106
Stella Lareau, Chief of Voluntary Services
603-624-4366 X6419