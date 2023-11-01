News releases
News Releases for VA Manchester health care.
The Manchester VA Medical Center held a Women Veterans Town Hall and Health Fair event Saturday, March 25, 2023.
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the awardees for this year’s Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing, March 13, 2023.
A small tactical team, operating 24/7, 365 days a year, comprises the largest footprint serving our Veteran patients at the Manchester VA Medical Center (VAMC).
Manchester VA Medical Center's main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and resultant flood.
Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at the Manchester VA Medical Center VA Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th from 10am to 2pm.
After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manchester VA Medical Center Dental Clinic has reopened.
VA is billed for care Veterans did not receive
Today, the Manchester VA Medical Center (VAMC) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
The Manchester VA is holding a public information meeting regarding the Loop Rd. construction project.
The Manchester VA Medical Center is pleased to announce the opening today of our Urgent Care Center. The new Urgent Care Center will provide Veterans with a state-of-the-art facility, offering increased safety and infection prevention capability.