News Releases for VA Manchester health care.

March 28, 2023 The Manchester VA Medical Center held a Women Veterans Town Hall and Health Fair event Saturday, March 25, 2023.

March 14, 2023 The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the awardees for this year’s Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing, March 13, 2023.

February 27, 2023 A small tactical team, operating 24/7, 365 days a year, comprises the largest footprint serving our Veteran patients at the Manchester VA Medical Center (VAMC).

November 28, 2022 Manchester VA Medical Center's main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and resultant flood.

October 11, 2022 Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at the Manchester VA Medical Center VA Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th from 10am to 2pm.

July 15, 2022 After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manchester VA Medical Center Dental Clinic has reopened.

July 01, 2022 VA is billed for care Veterans did not receive

May 24, 2022 Today, the Manchester VA Medical Center (VAMC) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

March 29, 2022 The Manchester VA is holding a public information meeting regarding the Loop Rd. construction project.