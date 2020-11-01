 Skip to Content

Operating status

VA Manchester health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Manchester VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Conway VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Portsmouth VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Somersworth VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Tilton VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 603-624-4366, ext. 3199 or 800-892-8384, ext. 3199

Change your appointment: 603-624-4366, ext. 3199 or 800-892-8384, ext. 3199

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill: 603-626-6543 or 800-892-8384, ext. 6543 or 3232

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 603-624-4366, ext. 3199 or 800-892-8384, ext. 3199

Media inquiries: 800-892-8384, ext. 6779