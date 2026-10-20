COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Information

Starting on January 25th, 2022, the vaccine clinic will run on Monday through Fridays from 8 am until 12 noon, by appointment only. Call top make an appointment. The health and safety or our Veterans and staff remain a top priority for VA. Protect yourself, your family, and your community by scheduling your appointment today. The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to be effective in diminishing the spread of the virus within our communities.

Veterans are asked to bring their valid VA ID card with them and the CDC Vaccination Card.

Who is eligible for a booster?

Anyone age 18 or older who:

• Completed the Moderna or Pfizer series at least 6 months ago

• Received the Johnson & Johnson single dose at least 2 months ago

VA will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to those authorized under Save Lives Act recipients while supplies last.

Why is a booster important?

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness fades over time.

• A booster will recharge your body’s ability to protect you from COVID-19!

For more information about the COVID-19 booster, visit the CDC Covid-19 page

If you are an enrolled Veteran who received a vaccination outside of the VA, please report it to your primary care team.