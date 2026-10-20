COVID-19 vaccines
The Manchester VA is offering a Covid-19 vaccination to veterans, veteran's spouses and veteran caregivers.
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Information
Starting on January 25th, 2022, the vaccine clinic will run on Monday through Fridays from 8 am until 12 noon, by appointment only. Call
Veterans are asked to bring their valid VA ID card with them and the CDC Vaccination Card.
Who is eligible for a booster?
Anyone age 18 or older who:
• Completed the Moderna or Pfizer series at least 6 months ago
• Received the Johnson & Johnson single dose at least 2 months ago
VA will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to those authorized under Save Lives Act recipients while supplies last.
Why is a booster important?
COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness fades over time.
• A booster will recharge your body’s ability to protect you from COVID-19!
For more information about the COVID-19 booster, visit the CDC Covid-19 page
If you are an enrolled Veteran who received a vaccination outside of the VA, please report it to your primary care team.