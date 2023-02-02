Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a home setting. MFH is a comprehensive care, dynamic alternative for Veterans who prefer to live in a private home rather than a nursing home.
Want to Make a Difference in the life of a Veteran? Become a MFH Caregiver
The VA Medical Center in Manchester NH is seeking Caregiver applicants for its Medical Foster Home Program.
If you are interested in becoming a Medical Foster Home (MFH) Caregiver, review the Medical Foster Home Checklist for more information, and reach out to our local MFH Coordinator.
Kevin Keefe LICSW
Medical Foster Home Coordinator
VA Manchester health care
Phone: 603-657-4153
Email: kevin.keefe@va.gov
Care
MFH combines care in a private home in the community with Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) support from a VA interdisciplinary team. This team of primary care providers, nurses, social workers, dieticians, psychologists, occupational therapists and recreational therapists will provide care and visit with the Veteran(s) on a regular basis. The MFH Program Coordinator provides ongoing support and education to the MFH Caregiver, including monthly visits.
Medical foster home features
- Private room with potential to bring spouse/partner
- Potential to bring a personal pet into the Medical Foster Home
- 24-hour care plan; Caregiver lives in the home and provides hands-on daily care
- Medication management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
- Long term care option, including through hospice care
- Signed care agreement between Caregiver and the Veteran or their legal representative
- Personalized, collaborative care
- Maximum of 3 residents per home
- High quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results
- The VA Medical Foster Home and Home Based Primary Care teams are able to support Medical Foster Homes which are located 35 miles or a 45-minute drive from Manchester, Portsmouth, Somersworth, Conway or Tilton