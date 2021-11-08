Sustainability and Environment

Stormwater Program

The Manchester VAMC is regulated as a small, non-traditional Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) under the 2017 New Hampshire Small MS4 General Permit. A small MS4 is defined as a publicly owned conveyance or system of conveyances from ditches, curbs or underground pipes that divert stormwater into the surface waters of the state. The VAMC stormwater system discharges to outfalls located on the southeastern portion of the campus along Smyth Road. Depending on the volume of runoff, stormwater discharging from the VAMC eventually reaches a culvert located in the southeastern adjacent neighborhood that is part of the City of Manchester’s MS4. According to the City of Manchester, stormwater collected by this culvert discharges to Goldfish Pond, followed by Dorrs Pond, which ultimately discharges to the Merrimack River.

The permit can be viewed at https://www.epa.gov/npdes-permits/new-hampshire-small-ms4-general-permit

To implement the permit requirements, the VAMC has developed a Stormwater Management Plan. The Stormwater Management Plan is based on six elements called Control Measures with associated best management practices. The Control Measures provide the framework and describe actions designed to reduce pollutant discharges to receiving waterbodies.

The six Control Measures are:

Public Education and Outreach

Public Involvement and Participation

Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination

Construction Site Runoff Control

Stormwater Management in New Development and Redevelopment (i.e. Post-Construction Runoff Control)

Good Housekeeping and Pollution Prevention

The permit also requires that the VAMC file an Annual Report to the EPA and NH Department of Environmental Services. The Annual Report contains information regarding activities associated with the Stormwater Management Plan best management practices that occurred during the previous reporting year period – July 1 thru June 30.

Comments and review of the VAMC Stormwater Management Plan and Annual Reports are welcome and are part of Public Involvement and Participation Control Measure.