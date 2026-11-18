Ms. Winslow is a visionary transformational leader with management and operational expertise.

Ms. Winslow earned her Masters in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University in 2010 and in 1998 a Master of Science in Family Nursing, with a Clinical Specialization as a Family Nurse Practitioner from the State University of New York at Binghamton. Prior to that, Ms. Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the State University of New York at Binghamton in 1992.

Ms. Winslow is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as Family Nurse Practitioner; New Hampshire Nurse Practitioner Association; and Maine Nurse Practitioner Association. Ms. Winslow's is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and the recipient of the George B. Boland Nurses Scholarship Trust Award; Professional Nurses Traineeship Award; and Zeta Iota Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau Leadership.

Ms. Winslow is lauded for her specialized nursing and provider leader experience with over 28 years of progressive education and exceptional leadership skills including strategic planning, staff development, consensus building, negotiation and program implementation. She is celebrated among her peers and leadership for building and leading diverse teams while consistently achieving strategic and operational goals within nursing, among providers and the administrative chain of command. Ms. Winslow has a strong history of leading change in healthcare organizations, improving patient care and organizational outcomes.

Ms. Winslow's prior leadership positions include: Manchester VA Associate Chief Nurse of Ambulatory and Long Term Care Services; Occupational Health Program Manager and the Patient Safety Manager. Prior to her VA career she has vast experience as a lead provider in pain management, occupational health and primary care. Ms. Winslow also served as a traveling nurse across the country early in her career in several different disciplines including long term care to critical care. She is an enthusiastic and passionate nursing leader with personal and professional ties in New Hampshire. Ms. Winslow lives in NH with her husband Brian and her two children, Emma and Brian III who are avid outdoor sports enthusiasts.