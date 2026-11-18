Since March 2020, Ms. Vose served as the facility's interim Associate Director and Incident Commander, leading the facility response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Under her leadership the facility operationalized COVID-19 safety practices in screening, physical distancing, environmental services and transitioned from primary utilization of face to face healthcare to a virtual platform, ensuring greater safety to Veterans and VA Manchester's workforce. Ms. Vose was instrumental in leading the facility workforce deployment efforts to support VA's 4th Mission response to community Long Term Care facilities and hospitals throughout New England.

Ms. Vose graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2000, after completing a student affiliation with VA Manchester Health Care System in her studies of Occupational Therapy. Ms. Vose served as a Staff Occupational Therapist for 10 years, specializing in providing Orthopedic and Neurology Rehabilitation to New Hampshire Veterans, and later accepted a supervisory position within her department in 2010. In 2017, Ms. Vose was appointed Service Line Manager of Sensory and Physical Rehab Services (SPRS). Ms. Vose serves as a critical part of the leadership team and her seasoned experience includes serving as a VA Health Care System Taskforce Subgroup member in 2018. In this role, Ms. Vose worked to identify opportunities to improve care and subsequently spearheaded the facility's efforts to expand the continuum of health care provided to NH Veterans.

Under Ms. Vose's leadership, innovative programs were developed that not only support NH Veterans, but also the employees who work at VA Manchester Health Care System. Veterans participating in our Blind Rehab, Recreation Therapy, and Whole Health programming have greatly benefited from these specialized offerings. Ms. Vose served as the VA New England Health Care Systems Chair, Rehab Council providing leadership guidance and support to eight VA Health Care Systems.

Ms. Vose designed and executed a proposal to further expand VA Manchester Healthcare System's Whole Health program in 2019. As a result of these efforts, a comprehensive menu of proactive health care approaches is now offered weekly. In 2020, the Whole Health program celebrated an expansion featuring a new gym for Veterans at the Brady Sullivan Tower location on Elm Street in Manchester, N.H.

Ms. Vose is committed to cultivating a just culture, and her leadership style prioritizes strong communication and respect.