She has a long history of performance excellence in accreditation and over 25 years of experience in a variety of healthcare settings including inpatient and ambulatory care, health plan/managed care, population health, risk management, quality management, patient experience, patient safety and continuous process improvement.

Ms. Goodridge’s previous positions include both Interim Director, Quality/Performance Improvement and Patient Safety Officer at Catholic Medical Center (CMC); Performance Improvement Coordinator of Ambulatory Care Practices at CMC; Clinical Practice Team RN Coordinator and Risk Management/Peer Review RN at Elliot Hospital; and multiple quality and staff RN positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Hitchcock Clinic, and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua. She received a BSN from St. Anselm College here in Manchester and an MSN from Rivier College in Nashua.