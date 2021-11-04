Internships and fellowships

Psychology Internship Program

Internship Applications Due by November 15th.



The Psychology Internship Program at the Manchester VA Medical Center is accredited, on contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.

Our Psychology Internship Training Program at the Manchester VA Medical Center is committed to close supervision and competency-based training in a collegial setting. Our philosophy is that all practicing Psychologists should have a strong foundation in general clinical psychology and the ability to apply empirical data to clinical procedures and assessments. We adhere to a practitioner-scholar training model. We believe a core general base is needed prior to becoming a competent and skilled specialist. The goals of the program are to train interns to deal with challenges found in the VA medical system, as well as other medical and mental health settings. We facilitate and encourage global learning that is culturally sensitive and diverse and promotes creativity, problem solving, empirically based and supported practices, scholarly inquiry, and good clinical judgement.