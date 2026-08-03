Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Manchester Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Manchester Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Job openings at the Manchester VA
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Manchester Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 603-624-4366, ext. 6605.
Applications and forms
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.