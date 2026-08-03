Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Manchester Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

Job openings at the Manchester VA

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Manchester Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 603-624-4366, ext. 6605.