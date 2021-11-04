Volunteer or donate
VA Manchester Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Manchester VAMC volunteers brighten the lives of America's heroes. Come and join the team!
Opportunities
- Clerical support -- greet patients, give directions, answer phones, file. Knowledge of Microsoft Word a plus.
- Activity assistance -- help with bingo, ceramics, picnics, parties, trips, and many other fun events.
- Transportation -- drivers needed to take patients in government vehicles to appointments. Valid drivers license and proof of insurance needed. Must be in good physical condition. Required training is provided.
Giving
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including —
- hygiene products
- refreshment supplies
- cable television for spinal cord injury patients
- recreational activities
Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include —
- magazines
- coffee and cookies
- new or gently used clothing
- telephone cards
To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact the VAMC Manchester Voluntary Service.