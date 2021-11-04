Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Manchester VAMC volunteers brighten the lives of America's heroes. Come and join the team!

Opportunities

Clerical support -- greet patients, give directions, answer phones, file. Knowledge of Microsoft Word a plus.



-- greet patients, give directions, answer phones, file. Knowledge of Microsoft Word a plus. Activity assistance -- help with bingo, ceramics, picnics, parties, trips, and many other fun events.



-- help with bingo, ceramics, picnics, parties, trips, and many other fun events. Transportation -- drivers needed to take patients in government vehicles to appointments. Valid drivers license and proof of insurance needed. Must be in good physical condition. Required training is provided.

Giving

Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including —

hygiene products

refreshment supplies

cable television for spinal cord injury patients

recreational activities

Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include —

magazines

coffee and cookies

new or gently used clothing

telephone cards

To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact the VAMC Manchester Voluntary Service.