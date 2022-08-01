Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Manhattan, KS Vet Center

Address

1133 College Avenue
Building C, Suite 200
Manhattan, KS 66502

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Manhattan, KS Vet Center Entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Manhattan, KS Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Manhattan, KS Vet Center - Abilene

Located at

Abilene Public Library
209 NW 4th Street
Abilene, KS 67410

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Abilene Public Library

Vet Centers in other areas

