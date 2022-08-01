Locations

Main location

Manhattan, KS Vet Center Address 1133 College Avenue Building C, Suite 200 Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 785-350-4920 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Manhattan, KS Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Manhattan, KS Vet Center - Abilene Located at Abilene Public Library 209 NW 4th Street Abilene, KS 67410 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 785-350-4920 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.