Marietta Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in your community.
Location and contact information
Address
980 South Cobb Drive
Marietta, GA 30060
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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If you’re interested in learning more about our services call 770-423-7800 to discuss how we can help.
During your first appointment, you will complete an intake form and discuss future care.
If you know you’ll need to miss a scheduled appointment, please let us know as soon as possible so your counselor can reschedule your appointment.
You don’t need to be registered for care at a VA health care facility or be rated for a service-connected disability. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We’re accessible by public transit. We’re located on the Cobb County Transit Line.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Active counseling & support groups
- OIF/OEF/Gulf War Support
- Anxiety Management
- Anger Management
- Women's Support
- Men's PTSD Support
- Mindfulness Meditation
- Vietnam Veteran Support
If you’re interested in joining, please call 770-423-7800.
Mindfulness meditation
Take some deep breaths and connect with some inner peace by joining us for our weekly mindfulness meditation. We meet on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. For more information, please contact us at 770-423-7800.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Counselors may also provide education to family members regarding the Veteran or service member’s military-related challenges and/or post military/readjustment issues.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We provide bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty. We can provide contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling sessions customized for your individual needs related to readjustment issues
- Group counseling for Veterans of all eras as well as spouses and significant others
- Evidence-based therapies, such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We have counselors who use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer the following groups:
- Military sexual trauma
- Managing and coping with PTSD
- Mindfulness
- Several Vietnam era groups
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer support and therapy for PTSD and PTSD-related symptoms through individual and group counseling. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling sessions customized for your individual needs related to readjustment issues
- Group counseling for Veterans of all eras as well as spouses and significant others
- Evidence-based therapies, such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We examine all aspects of a client’s life that are important to them and they want to work on. This includes psychological, emotional, cognitive, physical, and relational components that are being impacted by readjustment issues or military sexual trauma.
We provide whole health activities such as adaptive golf and fly fishing for Veterans and service members. If you're interested, please contact us for more information at 770-423-7800.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
In our counseling sessions, we address and processes how substance use impacts individuals and their family. If more intensive substance abuse services are needed or an actual substance abuse assessment is required, we’ll refer you to the SATP (Substance Abuse Treatment Program) at the Atlanta VAMC.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can connect you to service partners that will help you with:
- Enrollment in VA healthcare
- Filing claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA educational benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Plus more services in your community
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Some of our partners include:
- Connecting Cobb Veterans
- VFW / American Legion
- Georgia Department of Veterans Services
- Dobbins ARB Psychological Health
- Clay National Guard Behavioral Health
- The Warrior Alliance
- Georgia Military Women
- Cobb County Veterans Services
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We provide a hybrid of services that are both in person and via telehealth or phone. This includes groups. We offer remote/virtual counseling and outreach through WebEx. We’ll also assist you in getting this set up on your computer, laptop, or phone so you can access this service.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.