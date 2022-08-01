Marietta Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Marietta Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
If you’re interested in learning more about our services, you can visit during our office hours, or call 770-423-7800 to discuss how we can help.
Walk-ins are welcome, but we prefer you call for an appointment.
During your first appointment, you will complete an intake form and discuss future care.
If you know you’ll need to miss a scheduled appointment, please let us know as soon as possible so your counselor can reschedule your appointment.
After you pull into our parking lot, we’re on your right toward the end of the row of businesses.
We have plenty of parking, including handicap and accessible ramps. Parking is located in the front and to the side of the building. The parking lot is well-lit at night. Please feel free to park in any available space.
If there are any issues, please call us at 770-423-7800, and we can come out and assist you.
We’re accessible by public transit. We’re located on the Cobb County Transit Line.
You don’t need to be registered for care at a VA health care facility, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We’re located 3 blocks from The Big Chicken headed toward Marietta Square.
In the spotlight at Marietta Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
New anxiety and anger management groups starting
Any Veteran or service member can join the new anger management group on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. ET or the anxiety group on Mondays at 9:00 a.m. ET. If you’re interested, please call 770-423-7800.
Mindfulness meditation
Take some deep breaths and connect with some inner peace by joining us for our weekly mindfulness meditation. We meet on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. For more information, please contact us at 770-423-7800.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Counselors may also provide education to family members regarding the Veteran or service member’s military-related challenges and/or post military/readjustment issues.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We provide bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty. We can provide contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling sessions customized for your individual needs related to readjustment issues
- Group counseling for Veterans of all eras as well as spouses and significant others
- Evidence-based therapies, such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
We also offer several support groups.
Vietnam groups
- Vietnam Veteran lunch: Thursdays, weekly, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET
- Monthly Vietnam support group: last Monday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET
- Monthly Vietnam support group: last Friday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET
Other support groups
- OIF/OEF/Gulf War support group: Mondays, bi-weekly, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
- Anxiety management group: Mondays, bi-weekly, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET
- Mindfulness meditation: Tuesdays, weekly, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET
- Anger management group: Wednesdays, bi-weekly, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET
- Women’s support group: Thursdays, weekly, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET
- Men’s PTSD support group: Fridays, weekly, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have counselors who use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer the following groups:
- Military sexual trauma
- Managing and coping with PTSD
- Mindfulness
- Several Vietnam era groups
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer support and therapy for PTSD and PTSD-related symptoms through individual and group counseling. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling sessions customized for your individual needs related to readjustment issues
- Group counseling for Veterans of all eras as well as spouses and significant others
- Evidence-based therapies, such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
We also offer several support groups.
- OIF/OEF/Gulf War support group: Mondays, bi-weekly, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
- Anxiety management group: Mondays, bi-weekly, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET
- Mindfulness meditation: Tuesdays, weekly, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET
- Anger management group: Wednesdays, bi-weekly, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET
- Women’s support group: Thursdays, weekly, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET
- Men’s PTSD support group: Fridays, weekly, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We examine all aspects of a client’s life that are important to them and they want to work on. This includes psychological, emotional, cognitive, physical, and relational components that are being impacted by readjustment issues or military sexual trauma.
We provide whole health activities such as adaptive golf and fly fishing for Veterans and service members. If you're interested, please contact us for more information at 770-423-7800.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
In our counseling sessions, we address and processes how substance use impacts individuals and their family. If more intensive substance abuse services are needed or an actual substance abuse assessment is required, we’ll refer you to the SATP (Substance Abuse Treatment Program) at the Atlanta VAMC.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you know where to go to register for:
- Medical benefits and enrollment in the VA system
- Filing claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA educational benefits
- Housing and home loans
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Some of our partners include:
- Wounded Warriors
- Cherokee American Legion
- Georgia Department of Labor
- The National Guard, Reserve, and active-duty units
- Georgia Military Women
- Cobb County Veterans Services
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We provide a hybrid of services that are both in person and via telehealth or phone. This includes groups. We offer remote/virtual counseling and outreach through WebEx. We’ll also assist you in getting this set up on your computer, laptop, or phone so you can access this service.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.