About us
At the VA Marion Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
The VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois, was built in 1942. Our present Health Care System provides care to 43,722 veterans annually in 27 counties in Southern Illinois, 8 counties in Southwestern Indiana, and 17 counties in Northwest Kentucky.
The VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois, is a general medical and surgical facility that operates 55 acute care beds and a 60 bed Community Living Center. Ten Outpatient Clinics that provide primary care and behavioral medicine services are located in Harrisburg; Carbondale; Effingham; and Mt. Vernon, IL; Paducah; Madisonville; Owensboro; and Mayfield, Kentucky; Vincennes and Evansville, IN.
Read more about our Outpatient Clinics:
Evansville, Indiana
Effingham, Illinois
Mt Vernon, Illinois
Madisonville, Kentucky
Paducah, Kentucky
Owensboro, Kentucky
Mayfield, Kentucky
Vincennes, Indiana
Harrisburg, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Additional Locations
Two additional sites are located in Marion, Illinois that provide primary care and behavioral medicine services.
Primary Care Annex
Behavioral Medicine Annex
Our Mission
To improve the health of the Veterans we serve by providing primary care, specialty care, extended care and related social support services in an integrated healthcare delivery system.
Our Vision
The Veterans Health Administration will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based.
This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.
It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.
Core Values
Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.
About VA Marion Healthcare System
The VA Marion Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana, and northwestern Kentucky. Facilities include our Marion VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Carbondale, Effingham, Harrisburg, Marion, and Mount Vernon, Illinois; Madisonville, Mayfield, Owensboro, and Paducah, Kentucky; and Evansville and Vincennes, Indiana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Marion health services page.
The VA Marion Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 3). VISN 3 includes VA Medical Centers from IL, IN, KY, TN, OH, MI, WI, IA, MN, ND, & SD. More specifically the Marion VA Health Care System will operate in Health Service Area (HSA) 3.2 focusing on Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. With the new VA restructure, the Marion VA Health Care System will maintain the Community Based Outpatient Clinics previously associated in KY (Paducah, Mayfield, Owensboro, and Madisonville) for continuity of care for our Veterans.
Research and development
At Marion VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
Coming soon!
Teaching and learning
Marion VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
We offer residencies in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties, including a post-baccalaureate nursing residency program. We also provide associated training in other health care professions.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- VA Marion Healthcare System serves health needs of Veterans living in 27 counties in southern Illinois, 8 counties in southwestern Indiana, and 17 counties in northwestern Kentucky.
- We provide health care services to more than 43,000 Veterans every year.
- Our medical center maintains 55 acute care beds and operates a 60-bed community living center.
- Construction of our medical center began in 1939, and the hospital started accepting patients in 1942.
- Local citizens and elected officials lobbied hard for Marion to be chosen as the site for the new VA hospital, to serve the health care needs of local Veterans and provide much-needed jobs. When VA Administrator Brigadier Gen. Frank T. Hines announced his decision in 1939, a spontaneous community celebration took place in Marion’s downtown square.
- To reflect the region’s “Little Egypt” nickname, architect Lewis Edward “L.E.” Twery designed the Marion VA Medical Center in the Egyptian-revival style, complete with a pyramid-shaped dome.
- Marion VA Medical Center was added to the National Register of Historic Places on January 9, 2013.
Accreditations and achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
Coming soon!
Annual reports and newsletters
Annual reports
Coming soon!
Newsletters
Coming soon!