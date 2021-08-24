About VA Marion Healthcare System

The VA Marion Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana, and northwestern Kentucky. Facilities include our Marion VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Carbondale, Effingham, Harrisburg, Marion, and Mount Vernon, Illinois; Madisonville, Mayfield, Owensboro, and Paducah, Kentucky; and Evansville and Vincennes, Indiana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Marion health services page.

The VA Marion Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Heartland Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 15 (VISN 15), which includes medical centers and clinics in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, and Arkansas.

Learn more about VISN 15

Research and development

At Marion VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

Marion VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We offer residencies in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties, including a post-baccalaureate nursing residency program. We also provide associated training in other health care professions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Marion Healthcare System serves health needs of Veterans living in 27 counties in southern Illinois, 8 counties in southwestern Indiana, and 17 counties in northwestern Kentucky.

We provide health care services to more than 43,000 Veterans every year.

Our medical center maintains 55 acute care beds and operates a 60-bed community living center.

Construction of our medical center began in 1939, and the hospital started accepting patients in 1942.

Local citizens and elected officials lobbied hard for Marion to be chosen as the site for the new VA hospital, to serve the health care needs of local Veterans and provide much-needed jobs. When VA Administrator Brigadier Gen. Frank T. Hines announced his decision in 1939, a spontaneous community celebration took place in Marion’s downtown square.

To reflect the region’s “Little Egypt” nickname, architect Lewis Edward “L.E.” Twery designed the Marion VA Medical Center in the Egyptian-revival style, complete with a pyramid-shaped dome.

Marion VA Medical Center was added to the National Register of Historic Places on January 9, 2013.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!