The VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois, was built in 1942. Our present Health Care System provides care to 43,722 veterans annually in 27 counties in Southern Illinois, 8 counties in Southwestern Indiana, and 17 counties in Northwest Kentucky.

The VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois, is a general medical and surgical facility that operates 55 acute care beds and a 60 bed Community Living Center. Ten Outpatient Clinics that provide primary care and behavioral medicine services are located in Harrisburg; Carbondale; Effingham; and Mt. Vernon, IL; Paducah; Madisonville; Owensboro; and Mayfield, Kentucky; Vincennes and Evansville, IN.

Read more about our Outpatient Clinics:

Evansville, Indiana

Effingham, Illinois

Mt Vernon, Illinois

Madisonville, Kentucky

Paducah, Kentucky

Owensboro, Kentucky

Mayfield, Kentucky

Vincennes, Indiana

Harrisburg, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois

Additional Locations

Two additional sites are located in Marion, Illinois that provide primary care and behavioral medicine services.

Primary Care Annex

Behavioral Medicine Annex



Our Mission

To improve the health of the Veterans we serve by providing primary care, specialty care, extended care and related social support services in an integrated healthcare delivery system.

Our Vision

The Veterans Health Administration will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based.

This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.

It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.

Core Values

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.