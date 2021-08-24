Mission and vision
VA Marion Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 12 locations serving southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana, and northwestern Kentucky. Facilities include our Marion VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Carbondale, Effingham, Harrisburg, Marion, and Mount Vernon, Illinois; Madisonville, Mayfield, Owensboro, and Paducah, Kentucky; and Evansville and Vincennes, Indiana.