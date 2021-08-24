Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations serving southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana, and northwestern Kentucky. Facilities include our Marion VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Carbondale, Effingham, Harrisburg, Marion, and Mount Vernon, Illinois; Madisonville, Mayfield, Owensboro, and Paducah, Kentucky; and Evansville and Vincennes, Indiana.