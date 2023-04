PACT ACT Town Hall

When: Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: VFW Post 1191 1727 Washington St Paducah , KY Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Marion VA Health Care System will host a PACT ACT Town Hall at VFW Post 1191 in Paducah KY on Thursday April 20th from 5:00 – 8:00. Veterans, family members and caregivers can learn more about this new law and how it impacts all Veterans. Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage will be the key speaker along with others.