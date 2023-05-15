13th Annual VA2K and Health Fair

VA’s 13th annual VA2K and Health Fair is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at the Marion VA Medical Center.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). Guests will also have the option to participate in a health demo, such as tai chi, stretching, and maybe even a drum circle. Registration ahead of time is not required.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged but not required to bring a voluntary donation. Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.

At the health fair, Veterans, and caregivers will have the opportunity to learn more about our Veteran services, such as: Caregiver Support, Whole Health, Nutrition, Women’s Health Services, Suicide Prevention, COVID and Pneumonia Vaccines, Toxic Exposure screening, employee health and employee assistance program, minority Veteran Program, My Healthevet, LGBTQ, and more!

Help us “Stuff the Bus” as we plan to collect as many pantry items as we can for our local Veterans!

Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.