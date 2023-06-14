Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Marion VA Hiring Fair

image of jobs available for fair

When:

Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Marion VA Medical Center

Center for Behavioral Health

Cost:

Free

Marion, IL June 14, 2023– The Marion VA Health Care System will be hosting a Hiring Fair on Saturday July 15th from 10:00 – 3:00 at the Center for Behavioral Health on the Main Marion VA Campus focusing on the following positions:

  • Registered Nurses
  • Licensed Practical Nurses
  • Pharmacy Technicians
  • Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist
  • Housekeeping
  • Police Officers

Resumes may be submitted in advance to MarionVAJobs@va.gov. For questions, please contact Human Resources at (618) 997-5311 ext. 59405 or ext. 54128.

Federal Benefits include:

  • 13-26 Annual Days of Leave
  • 13 Sick Days of Leave
  • 11 Paid Federal Holidays
  • Health Care and Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Thrift Savings Plans
  • Federal Employee Retirement System

 

Required items to bring with you (as applicable):

  • Resume
  • 2 Forms of Government issued ID
  • Any Professional Certifications
  • College/Training Transcripts
  • Form DD-214 for Veterans
  • Proof of Disability
  • Schedule A supporting documentation
  • References
  • BLS and or ACLS Certificates

Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.

See more events

Last updated: