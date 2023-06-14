Marion VA Hiring Fair

Marion, IL June 14, 2023– The Marion VA Health Care System will be hosting a Hiring Fair on Saturday July 15th from 10:00 – 3:00 at the Center for Behavioral Health on the Main Marion VA Campus focusing on the following positions:

Registered Nurses

Licensed Practical Nurses

Pharmacy Technicians

Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist

Housekeeping

Police Officers

Resumes may be submitted in advance to MarionVAJobs@va.gov. For questions, please contact Human Resources at (618) 997-5311 ext. 59405 or ext. 54128.

Federal Benefits include:

13-26 Annual Days of Leave

13 Sick Days of Leave

11 Paid Federal Holidays

Health Care and Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Thrift Savings Plans

Federal Employee Retirement System

Required items to bring with you (as applicable):

Resume

2 Forms of Government issued ID

Any Professional Certifications

College/Training Transcripts

Form DD-214 for Veterans

Proof of Disability

Schedule A supporting documentation

References

BLS and or ACLS Certificates

