Marion VA Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Center for Behavioral Health
Cost:
Free
Marion, IL June 14, 2023– The Marion VA Health Care System will be hosting a Hiring Fair on Saturday July 15th from 10:00 – 3:00 at the Center for Behavioral Health on the Main Marion VA Campus focusing on the following positions:
- Registered Nurses
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist
- Housekeeping
- Police Officers
Resumes may be submitted in advance to MarionVAJobs@va.gov. For questions, please contact Human Resources at (618) 997-5311 ext. 59405 or ext. 54128.
Federal Benefits include:
- 13-26 Annual Days of Leave
- 13 Sick Days of Leave
- 11 Paid Federal Holidays
- Health Care and Insurance
- Flexible Spending Accounts
- Thrift Savings Plans
- Federal Employee Retirement System
Required items to bring with you (as applicable):
- Resume
- 2 Forms of Government issued ID
- Any Professional Certifications
- College/Training Transcripts
- Form DD-214 for Veterans
- Proof of Disability
- Schedule A supporting documentation
- References
- BLS and or ACLS Certificates
Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.See more events